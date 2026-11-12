Steve Carell, John C. Reilly double up for ‘The Odd Couple’

Steve Carell and John C. Reilly joined hands for the new Broadway revival.

Steve and John are set to star in the upcoming revival of the classic The Odd Couple, with Steve playing the character Felix Ungar and John portraying the famously messy Oscar Madison; however, its pre-opening performances will begin on March 3, 2027.

Moreover, the director of the play, Thomas Kail, expressed his excitement for the revival in an announcement, stating, “Neil Simon wrote one of the great American comedies, and it is an honor and a thrill to be part of this exceptional team bringing this play back to Broadway.”

“Underneath the extraordinary humor is something deeply human,” adding, “Steve and John are two remarkable actors who can make an audience laugh uproariously one moment and move them deeply in the next. We aim to create a world that feels alive, immediate, and can clearly express why this play has endured for more than sixty years.”

For those unaware, the original The Odd Couple was first performed on Broadway in 1965, and at that time it was directed by Mike Nichols while Neil Simon served as the writer of the iconic play.

It is pertinent to mention here that alongside Steve Carell and John C. Reilly, the Broadway play featured a star-studded cast including Laura Benanti, Helene Yorke, James Monroe Iglehart, Kevin Del Aguila, and a few more.