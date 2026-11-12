Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to challenge 'ridiculous' rules of monarchy?

Meghan Markle "loves the idea of him challenging the institution that once silenced him,”

Meghan Markle will likely further leave King Charles and Prince William furious with her plans about Harry as the Duchess thinks the Duke ‘should be free to speak his mind.’

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter following Meghan and Harry’s trip to Brussels.

Citing the insiders, the royal expert said in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack that Meghan wants the Duke to become global superstar and pushing him to become a major political voice.

Archie and Lilibet doting father’s recent appearance in Brussels, where he addressed the European Parliament and backed stronger online protections for children, could be a sign of things to come.

“This is no longer just about charity appearances. Harry is increasingly stepping into political conversations and calling for governments to take action.”

However, the close insider said there is major issue Meghan hasn’t forgotten: the royal family.

The royal family remains apolitical by strict constitutional convention, serving as a unifying, non-partisan symbol for the nation rather than any single political party.

The monarch is an unelected head of state, public neutrality protects the democratic authority of elected officials and preserves the stability of the monarchy.

Therefore, the royals don’t indulge in politics.

The sources told expert, “Meghan thinks the monarchy’s rules are ridiculous. She can’t understand why the royals are expected to stay out of politics.”

“She thinks Harry should be free to speak his mind — and she loves the idea of him challenging the institution that once silenced him,” another insider said.