Nvidia announces major CEO transition: What’s next?

Nvidia has announced a major transition in its top leadership, marking a significant step forward for the technology giant. The recent move ignited debate over who will lead the company next and how the entire transition could affect its initial operations and artificial intelligence objectives.

On Thursday, the Board of Directors announced that Jensen Huang has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. Current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nvidia has agreed to serve as an Interim Chief Executive Officer.

According to reports, Kress will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer while serving as an Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent replacement is found. The Board has commenced a comprehensive search for a permanent CEO and will consider internal and external candidates.

Kress has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nvidia since coming on board in September 2013. During her leadership, she has directed the finance division and been instrumental in Nvidia’s rise and development. Before joining Nvidia, Kress accumulated roughly a quarter-century of corporate finance experience at prominent tech firms such as Microsoft and Cisco.

Furthermore, Chair of the Nvidia Board of Directors, Harvey Jones said: “ Colette has helped lead NVIDIA through a period of extraordinary growth and has a deep understanding of our business, customers, operations and financial position.”

“She is supported by an experienced leadership team that has been instrumental in executing NVIDIA’s strategy and advancing its technology roadmap. The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company’s operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption.”

Jensen’s impact on Nvidia has been transformative, and Nvidia is one of the most pivotal technology companies in the world. The Board and the company express their deepest gratitude to Jensen for his transformative achievements within the firm and across the industry.