Drake slams music industry after Billboard changes streaming rules

Drake is calling out the music industry after Billboard announced that YouTube streams would return to its music charts in 2027.

The rapper took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and reshared an article to his Stories of the latest update from Billboard.

Expressing his shock over the decision, Drake penned, "Wtf this game so cooked."

He further shared his reaction by adding a shocked-face emoji.

The musician's remark came after YouTube revealed that the video sharing plaform and Billboard have agreed to bring its streaming data back to the charts following a dispute over how streams were counted.

It is pertinent to mention that the clash started in late 2025 when YouTube decided to stop sharing its data from January 2026.

The main point of dispute was Billboard's system that gave too much importance to paid subscriptions compared with free, ad-supported streams, as on YouTube.

But, now, both sides have now agreed on a new system.

YouTube's Global Head of Music, Lyor Cohen, confirmed in a blog post, reading, "We are returning to the Billboard charts starting in 2027. Billboard's new methodology better reflects how fans engage with music today across both subscription and ad-supported services."