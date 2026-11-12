Prince Harry still hoping to make 'some headway' with King Charles, William

Meghan and Harry are not “giving up on England just yet”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to Britain in August, however, they have not yet received any olive branch from King Charles and William.

Harry is keen to make peace with King Charles and William and he has expressed his desire several times recently.

The insiders have told the Closer, neither the King nor Prince William have extended an olive branch – a sad reality that “we’re told may tempt Harry to try out yet another 'fresh start'.”

The close insiders said, “Harry is still hoping to make some headway with his father and William, but so far there's been very little encouragement, at some point he’s going to throw in the towel.”

“And it's not like things have been so perfect in America, they've taken plenty of knocks there, too, a fresh start on the other side of the world could be what they need,” the spy said.

Following latest YouGov polls, the source said, “For one thing they always get such a warm welcome there, they aren’t judged nearly as harshly as they are in England, or even America, these days. Harry already has a big network of friends living there, and it’s a part of the commonwealth, which adds to the appeal for him.”

However, they continued Meghan and Harry are not “giving up on England just yet”, adding Harry would still love to repair things with his family, but they don't want to put their whole lives on hold waiting for that to happen, especially when things are looking so bleak.

“For now, they’re framing this an exciting adventure, but if things go as well as they’re hoping, who knows where it could lead.”