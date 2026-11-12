Jensen Huang steps down as Nvidia CEO following affairs scandal

The company announced Thursday that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is stepping down as CEO of the chipmaker he co-founded 33 years ago and that became the $4 trillion company that powered the artificial intelligence boom.

Huang’s steep decline has accelerated after a series of explosive findings concerning his extramarital affairs including one with a woman whom American officials assess to be a Beijing spy. His departure has profound implications for the AI sector that has turned Huang into a global spokesperson touring the world in his signature leather jacket, promoting the potential of advanced chips, models and agents.

Nvidia shares tumbled by more than 7% in premarket US trading after a report clarified that the board of directors is set to oust co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang in the wake of disclosures regarding two illicit relationships, among them an involvement with a suspected Beijing agent.

Earlier, Huang also admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, and a Chinese businesswoman alleged to have links to Chinese intelligence. US officials are investigating whether the connection allowed confidential corporate or technical data to be shared with China.

Huang owns about 3.6% of Nvidia’s stock and has dozens of direct reports, highlighting the tight control he maintained over the company he co-founded. Trump has called the Nvidia chief an “ honourable guy” even as top lawmakers demand inquiries into national defense threats.