Meghan Markle 'holding up' amid family crisis as new details emerge about father's case

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex is said to be struggling with latest development in the legal case involving her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. Thomas was taken back into custody days after his initial arrest.

An insider told People Magazine, "She is devastated. This is her dad, someone she grew up trusting and was very close to for many years."

"The allegations are devastating for her. There’s a lot of sadness," the source added further.

Furthermore, sources shared that the Duchess has strong support system. "She’s holding up. She has a lot of friends and family to lean on."

Initially, Thomas Sr. Markle was arrested on November 6 over a federal charge involving alleged possession of child sexual abuse material reportedly found in storage units in the Los Angeles area. Prosecutors say investigators seized approximately 78 items during their investigation.

While he was released under strict conditions, authorities alleged that he had cut off his electronic ankle monitor. His pretrial release was subsequently revoked on November 10, and he was ordered detained until his trial.

On the other hand, Meghan has been reportedly leaning on her mother, Doria Ragland, for support. "Meghan and her mother are very close. They’re supporting each other," an insider told the outlet.

The source added further, "She misses her mom since moving to England, and this makes her miss her even more."

"They’ve been speaking a lot. Being able to talk to her mom helps, even though she wishes they could be together," the source added.

Notably, Meghan Markle is also focusing on Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet amid unfolding situation. "Keeping her work commitments doesn’t mean she’s any less upset."

"She’s trying to focus on her family, her kids and the work that matters to her. She believes she can do something good through that work. Having things in her life that she cares about and can put her energy into is helping her," the source said.