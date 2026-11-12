Meghan Markle pushing Prince Harry for 'much bigger ambitions'

Prince Harry’s recent appearance in Brussels, where he addressed the European Parliament and backed stronger online protections for children, could be a sign of things to come

Meghan Markle is said to be pushing her husband Prince Harry to become ‘major political voice’ following their recent trip to Brussels, where the Duke also addressed European Parliament.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has claimed this in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack.

The sources told the expert Meghan wants Harry playing on the world stage, and she is pushing him to become a major political voice.

Meghan believes Harry has the profile, platform and connections to influence world leaders. “And she wants him to stop playing it safe and start making some noise.”

The insiders explained Prince Harry’s recent appearance in Brussels, where he addressed the European Parliament and backed stronger online protections for children, could be a sign of things to come.

This is no longer just about charity appearances. Harry is increasingly stepping into political conversations and calling for governments to take action.

The close confidant said, “Meghan wants Harry to think BIGGER. She doesn’t want him cutting ribbons and making speeches at charity events. She wants him influencing presidents, challenging politicians and becoming a global powerhouse.”

Prince Harry has stepped down as senior royal and left the royal family, but Meghan appears to have much bigger ambitions for his next act.

“The question is whether the world is ready for a political Prince Harry!,”