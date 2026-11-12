Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's heart-touching request from wedding guests exposed

It is being reported that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce asked their wedding guests to follow one request.

For those unaware, the pop sensation and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot on July 3, 2024, in a private, star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Two of their guests via its Instagram account on Wednesday, November 11, revealed that the high-profile couple encouraged their guests to make charitable donations to celebrate their big day and one such donation went to the Hancock County Humane Foundation, an animal rescue in New Cumberland, West Virginia.

Hancock County Humane Foundation also posted a photograph of Swift and Kelce with attorney Mike Simon and his wife Lisa, who attended the couple’s nuptials.

The foundation also added a caption under the post that read, “Four beautiful people, four generous hearts.”

“The Hancock County Humane Foundation is honored to acknowledge a very generous donation from Attorney Mike Simon and his wife Lisa in honor of a very special wedding they recently attended.”

Kelce and Taylor, “the amazing bride and groom asked for donations to charities in lieu of gifts and Mike and Lisa chose us!!” the caption concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made around donations totaling $26 million before their big day.