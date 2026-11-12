Max Verstappen opens up about deal breaker in career: ‘I will quit’

Max Verstappen has always believed that he is the best driver on the F1 grid.

The youngest driver ever to make his Formula 1 debut, doing so at 17 years back in 2015, Verstappen has rewritten Formula 1 record books as well as its regulations.

A polarising figure amongst fans, but admired by his rivals, the Dutchman has won four world titles and 74 Grands Prix during his 12 years on the grid to date.

However, Verstappen said that the day he no longer thinks he is the best in the game, will be the day he will “quit,” explaining why he currently thinks he is the best F1 driver.

Although Verstappen cannot win this year’s world title, that having gone the way of champion-elect Kimi Antonelli at the Mexican Grand Prix, there are still three more Grand Prix wins up for grabs and second place in the championship.

Building on Red Bull’s late-season success, which includes three race wins in a run of eight podium results, Verstappen is already being tipped as a contender for next year’s title.

Max Verstappen vs Kimi Antonelli is already a hot topic and is expected to make headlines regarding F1 2027.

Verstappen believes if Red Bull gives him the car to fight for the title, he can take on the Mercedes driver.

When asked if he believes he is the best, he Verstappen told the Dutch media in Brazil, “I always think so. Otherwise I’ll quit!”

“You do have that thought, but I also knew in 2015 that I still had a lot to learn. I already had in my mind that I had the potential to be the best, yes,” Verstappen added.

As Red Bull’s recovery from a trying start to the new technical era continues, Verstappen says he has confidence in Red Bull and its new Red Bull Powertrains power unit.

“I think I’ve simply had a good season. Of course, in Formula 1, you’re also dependent on your car,” he commented.

Verstappen heads into the final three Grand Prix weekends second in the Drivers’ standings.

He overhauled Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in recent weeks to take a 17-point advantage in the fight to finish runner-up behind Antonelli.

“It’s a big surprise to be second, to be honest, in the championship, but we take it,” Verstappen said. “I think, yeah, we had a lot of difficulties as a team in the beginning.”

He continued, “The car was not where we wanted it to be. Probably also we still had to learn quite a bit from the power units, and I think we really learned a lot throughout the season. The car has naturally been a lot more competitive, of course, lately.”

“I think from my side, it’s just you never really give up or, in terms of, like, you just never really settle for P6 or P7, right? Even when I was in that position or fighting the midfield, I was still trying to do the best that I could get out of the situation,” the racing icon elaborated.

“But yes, sometimes that is a P6 when the car is not able to perform better. But then, yeah, once the car is in a better window, then you can fight further up front and eventually, of course, races.”

“And actually, of course, when you win, you take points out of everyone else. So that’s been the scene a bit the last races, and I’m, of course, very happy with that. But it also shows that the team never gave up and they were really pushing to find these improvements and understand the difficulties. Yeah, I’m just happy that within a season we had such a big turnaround,” Max Verstappen clarified as he talked of his latest season on the track.