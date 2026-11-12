Kensington Palace shares Prince William's photos, videos from Tusk Awards

Prince William said “A pleasure to honour their extraordinary dedication and impact.”

Kensington Palace has released Prince William’s photos and videos with the winners of the Tusk Conservation Awards 2026.

William on Wednesday attended the Tusk Conservation Awards in central London and paid tribute to rangers who lost their lives protecting wildlife and those tackling threats faced by Africa's biodiversity.

Hours after the event, palace shared behind the scenes video saying, “Celebrating Africa’s conservation heroes at this year’s Tusk Awards.”

In another post, the palace also released photos and videos with a sweet message.

“A wonderful evening at this year’s Tusk Awards. Congratulations to the winners on their well-deserved recognition,” the palace shared William’s message.

The Prince of Wales further said, “Inspiring to celebrate some of the world’s leading conservationists, working on the frontline to protect Africa’s wildlife, wild landscapes and communities.

“A pleasure to honour their extraordinary dedication and impact.”

As per details, the 14th Tusk Conservation Awards, held on Wednesday, celebrate the dedicated professionals who show expertise and leadership in safeguarding Africa’s biodiversity.

The awards are run by Tusk, a charity William has been closely associated for all of his public life.

Over the last 13 years, 61 winners have received around $2.7 million (£2 million) in grants for their organizations, helping them to scale their work and collectively improve protection for over 60 species in 23 countries.