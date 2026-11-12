Patrick Stewart’s wife finally speaks out after his death

Patrick Stewart’s wife broke her silence on his death.

The Hollywood legend passed away in the final days of October this year, and now his longtime wife, Sunny Ozell, shared a moving message on her Instagram about their “nearly two decades together” and the grief that followed Patrick’s death.

The grieving wife began, “Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves. But I’ve also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude.”

“We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me. Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other’s best qualities. We shared nearly two decades together, and we filled those years with so much *living*,” she continued.

Noting, “I’ve been overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick’s death, and while I’m not at all surprised that he touched so many, I’m sincerely moved by the outpouring of sadness and loss. Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so, so much to me.”

“My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever,” Sunny concluded the message.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sir Patrick Hewes Stewart died at the age of 86 due to Alzheimer disease.