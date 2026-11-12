Anthropic IPO: How it stacks up against some of the biggest stock market debuts

Anthropic is gaining attention as a potential major IPO with its upcoming offering already drawing comparisons to the biggest stock market launches in US history.

The company is set to hold an IPO, valuing the firm at as much as $1.4 trillion, the newest validation of investor demand for artificial intelligence.

The AI lab primarily known for its Claude chatbot and several of its investors are seeking to generate up to $64.4 billion by offering 825 million shares priced at up to $78 per share. The company will also raise $26 billion through a concurrent private placement deal with Alphabet’s Google, Nvidia, and Advanced Micro Devices.

Anthropic’s owners are pushing forward despite a recent selloff across the technology sector as investors question the technology’s likely returns and the significant impact of rising debt costs.

In this connection, Ipek Ozkardeskaya said: “The timing of ​the IPO is ​notable because ⁠investors have become much more focused on the costs of the AI buildout than they ​were over the past few years.”

“Political and regulatory uncertainties, along with a higher interest-rate environment, have also raised questions about future AI spending. ⁠As ​a result, many investors see Anthropic's ​IPO as an important test of appetite for AI-related investments, he continued.”

Earlier, the latest draft prospectus seen on Tuesday, Anthropic’s IPO is set to raise as much as $64.4 billion as the AI company is poised to roll out its marketing of the deal.

The US company and some of its investors plan to sell shares within an estimated price range of between $70 and $78 per share, and deal details are just around the corner.