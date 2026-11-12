'It's over': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's return to US within year predicted

"Prince Harry's public profile is dropping, you know, like a stone,"

A royal expert has predicted that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could return to US within a year as their efforts have fallen short in UK.

Royal expert Mark Dolan has precited Meghan and Harry’s return to US within a year while speaking on The Royalist Podcast.

He said Meghan and Harry may have returned to Britain hoping to rebuild their royal image, but their efforts have fallen short.

Dolan continued they would return to the United States "with their tails between their legs," describing their U.K. return as "a complete disaster."

The expert claimed their brand is also facing serious trouble.

Regarding Prince Harry’s latest interview with GQ, Dolan said the Duke comments about Prince William and their strained relationship attracted attention.

Dolan also criticized Harry's interview, arguing that it focused heavily on his personal struggles.

"His public profile is dropping, you know, like a stone," Dolan said, adding that people are not as fond of Harry as they once were. He then delivered his verdict on the couple's wider brand: "I think that the Sussex brand is in deep, deep trouble."

Meanwhile, regarding Meghan's lifestyle ventures, including her jam business, the expert said "I think it's over. But the brand is kind of a mess anyway because what does it stand for?."