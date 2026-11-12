Prince William leaves Carl Cox emotional: 'My heart is very full'

“I absolutely love, is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

Carl Cox, the British DJ who received an OBE from Prince William recently, got emotional as she shared photos from the ceremony.

Taking to Instagram and X, formerly Twitter handle, Carl posted the picture with Prince William, with a heartfelt message.

He said, “I’m not quite sure I can put into words what today means to me. Music has been my whole life.

“From those early days of falling in love with records and DJing, to travelling the world and sharing that love with so many people, I’ve never stopped being grateful that I get to do what I do.”

He continued to receive OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) from Prince William at Windsor Castle, recognising nearly 50 years of doing something “I absolutely love, is beyond anything I could have imagined.”

“I’ve been thinking a lot about my mum and dad today. I know just how proud they would have been, and I wish they could have been here to share this moment with me” followed by a heart emoticon.

“This honour means so much, not just to me personally, but because of where our music has come from and how far it has travelled. To see dance music recognised in this way is something I’m immensely proud of,” the musician said.

“To my family, friends, everyone who has believed in me, supported me and danced with me over the years, thank you. You’ve all been part of this.”

“My heart is very full today. I’m proud, humbled and deeply honoured.”

Earlier, Kensington Palace also shared the picture of Carl with Prince William.