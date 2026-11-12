Anne Hathaway’s busy 2026 earns her major accolade

Anne Hathaway is set to receive a Santa Barbara tribute next for her performance as Penelope in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

The actress will be going home with the American Riviera Award when the 42nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival takes place on February 5, 2027.

The festival runs from February 3 to 13 and includes screenings, filmmaker talks and tributes.

Hathaway will also take part in an on-stage tribute and conversation about her career.

Festival executive director Roger Durling has called her performance the best of her career.

“Anne Hathaway has always impressed me with her theatrical sophistication, unwavering commitment, and remarkable versatility as a performer.”

He added, “In The Odyssey, she delivers a breathtaking performance, one that stands among the finest of her career, channeling simmering rage and profound emotional complexity into a portrayal that is at once fierce, vulnerable, poignant and unforgettable.”

The award recognises actors who have made major contributions to American cinema. Past winners include Ethan Hawke, Zoe Saldaña, Mark Ruffalo, Brendan Fraser and Kristen Stewart.

The honour comes after a busy year. In 2026, Hathaway appeared in Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The End of Oak Street and Verity.

She is also due to return as Mia in The Princess Diaries 3. Her upcoming projects include Ron Howard’s Alone at Dawn and Days of Thunder 2.

Carrie Coon, Jaafar Jackson and Jordan Firstman are among the others who will be honoured.