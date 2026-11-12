King Charles makes a hard demand of Prince Harry

King Charles is finally making his demands clear, so much so that a well-placed source has come forward with the monarch’s rumoured thoughts, now that even her father has become a major point of news – that too for paedophilia allegations.

Moreover, this news also comes a few days after it was revealed that Meghan is fully ‘in bits and tears’ over how things have played out.

But it seems this isn’t the end of it because the source just revealed that his hopes are that Prince Harry finally agrees to leave Meghan and come home with a ‘clean slate’.

According to Woman’s Day its even being said that the King is the one who is pushing for it now.

Years ago, he told Harry that if a divorce happens “he would help him” though it. But now it seems his offer has turned into self-preservation and desperation.

Rumour has it, the monarch wants nothing more than for his son to extract himself from the Duchess’ side, “and wants him to reconsider” everything.

For those unversed with the paedophilia allegations though, it came via The Sun, and Markle jr. (Meg’s half-brother). It claims a “sickening hoard” of “hundreds if not thousands” of child sex abuse images were found in his home in the Philippines, by Thomas Jr.

How Did Markle Jr. Find his Collection?

“Markle Snr had been forced to leave the house in May and return to the US after suffering a stroke and a blood clot which led to the amputation of his left leg. But he is alleged to have abandoned the enormous stash of vile content packed into storage boxes. Thomas Jnr, 60, told police he unearthed the horrific pictures and videos mixed up with innocent family mementos. He also contacted FBI investigators in the US who are also set to launch their own probe.”