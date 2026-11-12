'Yes, Dear' executive breaks silence on Anthony Clark's sudden death

Yes, Dear actor Anthony Clark has passed away.

As the heartbreaking news of the actor's death broke out, the CBS sitcom's executive producer Greg Garcia expressed his grief over the loss.

“The things that would come out of his mouth were so unexpected and hilarious," Greg shared with Deadline. "Over the last two or three years we had reconnected, and I always looked forward to our monthly phone calls where we would catch up and make each other laugh."

“Recently, he was so full of joy and encouragement when he found out I was trying stand-up comedy for the first time," he continued.

The Yes, Dear producer added, “[Clark] enjoyed talking about the art of stand-up, being on the road, and would also offer some great advice. Just a few weeks ago we were laughing hysterically on the phone, trading jokes and telling stories. "

"It’s a sad day, and I’ll miss him very much. I’m glad he was able to bring a lot of joy and laughter into the world," Greg concluded.

Throughout his decades-long career in Hollywood, Anthony appeared in several shows, Murder She Purred: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery, and Killing Cinderella.

However, he shot to stardom after appearing as Gregory Thomas in CBS sitcom Yes, Dear.