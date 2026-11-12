Bomb alert rings across Calais-Frethun train station

The Calais-Frethun train station in northern France has just been hit with a bomb threat alert

By H. Anjum
Published November 12, 2026
Bomb alert rings across Calais-Frethun train station
Bomb alert rings across Calais-Frethun train station

A bomb threat alert had been enacted at the Calais-Frethun train station in northern France back on Wednesday, but new updates warn the bomb alert ⁠is also affecting international train travel.

The alert may have an impact on rail traffic, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said on social media platform X.

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Moreover, International high-speed rail service Eurostar has also said some of ‌its ⁠trains between London and Paris were being affected.

The company has since released a statement too, and it says, “At the request of the French authorities, trains are ⁠currently unable to pass through Calais-Fréthun station. This is causing delays to ⁠some services to and from London,” according to Reuters. 

H. Anjum
H. Anjum is a News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over five years of newsroom experience. She is a media graduate specialising in British royal coverage, reporting on monarchies, traditions, and modern royal life. She also writes on fashion, movies and TV shows with contemporary relevance for a global audience.
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