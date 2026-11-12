Bomb alert rings across Calais-Frethun train station
The Calais-Frethun train station in northern France has just been hit with a bomb threat alert
A bomb threat alert had been enacted at the Calais-Frethun train station in northern France back on Wednesday, but new updates warn the bomb alert is also affecting international train travel.
The alert may have an impact on rail traffic, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said on social media platform X.
Check it out Below:
Moreover, International high-speed rail service Eurostar has also said some of its trains between London and Paris were being affected.
The company has since released a statement too, and it says, “At the request of the French authorities, trains are currently unable to pass through Calais-Fréthun station. This is causing delays to some services to and from London,” according to Reuters.
-
Meghan Markle 'holding up' amid family crisis as new details emerge about father's case
-
King Charles makes a hard demand of Prince Harry
-
Meghan Markle pushing Prince Harry for 'much bigger ambitions'
-
Duchess Sophie delivers King Charles’s letter
-
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's photos, videos from Tusk Awards
-
'It's over': Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's return to US within year predicted
-
Prince William leaves Carl Cox emotional: 'My heart is very full'
-
‘It’s killing Sarah Ferguson’: Ex-Duchess’ biggest plight erupts