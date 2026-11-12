Bomb alert rings across Calais-Frethun train station

A bomb threat alert had been enacted at the Calais-Frethun train station in northern France back on Wednesday, but new updates warn the bomb alert ⁠is also affecting international train travel.

The alert may have an impact on rail traffic, the Pas-de-Calais prefecture said on social media platform X.

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Moreover, International high-speed rail service Eurostar has also said some of ‌its ⁠trains between London and Paris were being affected.

The company has since released a statement too, and it says, “At the request of the French authorities, trains are ⁠currently unable to pass through Calais-Fréthun station. This is causing delays to ⁠some services to and from London,” according to Reuters.