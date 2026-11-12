France reacts to EU plans for more sanctions on Russia
France has just announced the EU’s plans for Russia
The European Union has just made an announcement regarding Russia’s future, because a plan has been enacted to approve more sanctions against Russia. While the news initially started circulating on Monday, France's Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad just spoke out today.
He’s told LCI television “on Monday, we will take new sanctions against Russia, on 150 additional entities, 50 banks and it's France which proposed the bulk of the entities to add. We will continue to put economic pressure on Russia and of course support Ukraine.”
During that same statement he also condemned the country for its actions against journalists and companies, after news came that it had banned Le Monde newspaper reporter Ariane Chemin, freelance journalist and former Moscow correspondent Paul Gogo, as well as two French lawmakers, Sacha Houlie and Arthur Delaporte, from entering Russia.
Regarding this he said, “this is intimidation. France will not be intimidated. I think these lawmakers and these journalists are doing their jobs, these lawmakers are notably very involved in the fight against foreign interference.”
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