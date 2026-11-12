'DWTS' Gleb Savchenko announces breakup with model Kaitlin Trujillo

Gleb Savchenko has called it quits with Kaitlin Trujillo after nearly a year of dating.

The Dancing With the Stars pro confirmed his breakup with the model in an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday.

"I’m single," Gleb told the outlet. "We’re good friends. We just decided to go our separate ways, and I’m taking my own time."

The 43-year-old professional dancer added that he’s now focused on his home in the desert in California.

“I was selling it before. Now, I took it off the market. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna actually put more money into it. Build a gym. Build this. I’m gonna get a dirt bike and the whole thing.’ I’m really focusing on me, on my inner self," Gleb said.

"I’m meditating. I’m back to meditation. Some people don’t know this, but since I was 15, 16 years old, I’ve been boxing for a few years, and now I’ve gotten back into it. I’m just focusing on me,” he continued.

For those unaware, Gleb and Kaitlin sparked dating rumors in January when the two were seen enjoying a PDA-packed trip to the farmers market in Los Angeles.

The Russian dancer was previously in a relationship with his DWTS season 33 dance partner Brooks Nader. The two parted ways in April 2025.