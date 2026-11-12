Sweden comes out with caretaker budget: Report

Just now, Sweden's right-wing caretaker government on Thursday presented a budget bill for 2027, that promises to continue ‘a ‌buildup in defence’ and ‘more investment in transport infrastructure’, but plans to refrain from major new policy initiatives.

According to a report by Reuters, "Government formation talks are still underway (after a general election in ⁠September, in which the right-wing bloc lost its majority in parliament,) and the budget bill is thus largely a holding budget without significant reforms."

The government has also issued a statement that claims, “the budget is based on principles that have been endorsed by all parties in the Riksdag and ensures ‌that ⁠necessary state activities can be maintained until a new government takes office.”

Morover, it maintained forecasts of ⁠3.0% economic growth in 2026 and 2.3% in 2027, which is in line with predictions made in October. While ⁠the core inflation outlook was seen slightly higher at 1.5% this year, ⁠up from 1.3%, and 2.3% next year, up from 1.9%.

According to the Government Offices of Sweden, The Caretaker Government will present the Budget Bill to the Riksdag on 12 November.

Certain Larger Proposals: