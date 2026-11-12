China green lights Eli Lilly oral obesity treatment with orforglipron

China has approved orforglipron, Eli Lilly’s once-daily oral medication for weight management, marking another milestone in the growing market for GLP-1-based obesity treatments.

The country’s drug regulator announced the approval on November 12, 2026, giving the drug maker a leg up on Danish rival Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), in the world's ⁠second-largest pharmaceutical market.

Along with Novo, Lilly's pill will compete for market share in China with the once-weekly GLP-1 weight-loss injections from Pfizer (PFE.N), and local firm Innovent Biologics (1801.HK), as the country's National Health Commission has said ⁠the rate of overweight or obese people could reach more than 65% by 2030.

Novo and Lilly both believe weight-loss ⁠pills could attract patients reluctant to use injections, although Novo's own oral ⁠Wegovy has not yet been approved in China.

Lilly was first ⁠to apply with orforglipron.

Orforglipron, marketed as Foundayo in the United States, is a small-molecule, non-peptide glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.

It mimics the action of the naturally occurring GLP-1 hormone, helping regulate appetite and improve blood glucose control.

Unlike injectable GLP-1 medications, it is administered as a daily pill and does not require restrictions on food or water intake.

The approval follows Eli Lilly’s submission of a marketing application to Chinese regulators in late 2025. The company subsequently expanded its manufacturing ambitions in China, announcing a planned $3 billion investment over the next decade to strengthen local production capacity.

This has also strengthened Eli Lilly’s position in China's rapidly expanding obesity-treatment market, potentially offering patients an alternative to injectable therapies.

However, pricing and commercial launch details for orforglipron have yet to be announced.