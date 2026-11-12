China green lights Eli Lilly oral obesity treatment with orforglipron
China's Eli Lilly is a major multinational pharmaceutical responsible for manufacture, research and distribution
China has approved orforglipron, Eli Lilly’s once-daily oral medication for weight management, marking another milestone in the growing market for GLP-1-based obesity treatments.
The country’s drug regulator announced the approval on November 12, 2026, giving the drug maker a leg up on Danish rival Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), in the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market.
Along with Novo, Lilly's pill will compete for market share in China with the once-weekly GLP-1 weight-loss injections from Pfizer (PFE.N), and local firm Innovent Biologics (1801.HK), as the country's National Health Commission has said the rate of overweight or obese people could reach more than 65% by 2030.
Novo and Lilly both believe weight-loss pills could attract patients reluctant to use injections, although Novo's own oral Wegovy has not yet been approved in China.
Lilly was first to apply with orforglipron.
Orforglipron, marketed as Foundayo in the United States, is a small-molecule, non-peptide glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist.
It mimics the action of the naturally occurring GLP-1 hormone, helping regulate appetite and improve blood glucose control.
Unlike injectable GLP-1 medications, it is administered as a daily pill and does not require restrictions on food or water intake.
The approval follows Eli Lilly’s submission of a marketing application to Chinese regulators in late 2025. The company subsequently expanded its manufacturing ambitions in China, announcing a planned $3 billion investment over the next decade to strengthen local production capacity.
This has also strengthened Eli Lilly’s position in China's rapidly expanding obesity-treatment market, potentially offering patients an alternative to injectable therapies.
However, pricing and commercial launch details for orforglipron have yet to be announced.
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