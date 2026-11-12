Prince Harry proves he's 'supportive husband' amid Meghan Markle's dad arrest: Here's how

Prince Harry reportedly supports Meghan Markle's decision to step back from public life.

Previously, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex intends to "stay in the shadows" as she grapples with the situation arising from the imprisonment of her father—with whom she has a strained relationship.

According to RadarOnline, Meghan will not attend the European Parliament session in Brussels this week, which means Prince Harry will have to deliver the speech alone.

"Harry understands just how devastating this has been for Meghan, and his priority is making sure she doesn't feel pressured into putting on a brave face for the cameras," the souce claimed. "She has spent so much of her life having to explain herself publicly, but this is something she simply cannot control."

The insider further said,"Harry is prepared to take on more public responsibilities while she steps away. He wants her to have the space to deal with everything privately, without feeling she has to defend herself over allegations that have nothing to do with her."

For those unaware, Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is currently in police custody in Florida on charges of possessing child sexual abuse material.

"Meghan doesn't want the allegations to define her public life or distract from the organizations she supports. For now, keeping a low profile feels like the most sensible option, even if that means putting some of her plans on hold," the source said.

"Meghan has also worked hard to establish her own identity through her charitable work and business projects, and there is understandable concern that everything she does could now be overshadowed by her father's criminal case. Even an appearance intended to highlight an important cause risks becoming another opportunity for questions about her family," a tipster added.