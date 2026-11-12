Who would take over as the next CEO at Nvidia?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang never anointed a successor, but with the issues surrounding his affair, analysts and investors are starting to hypothesize potential successors and two people could become particularly likely candidates, (at least for the short term). The first is Nvidia's uber-engineer Ian Buck and the second option is their Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress.

Reuters also reported on Wednesday that Nvidia's board will be meeting to decide whether to oust Huang, according to a source.

Since yesterday, fears have contributed to a $600 billion selloff of Nvidia's shares this week alone. This has made it the world's second-most valuable company.

The names in this potential shakeup are different to that of yesterday, because it was revealed on Wednesday that it may the leader of ⁠a rival chip giant, Arm chief Rene Haas, or 32-year Nvidia veteran Jeff Fisher, one of Huang's two children, both of whom are executives at Nvidia.

Tech Or Finance Head?

The ‘simplest ways’, according to some, would be CFO Kress. Kress, 59, joined Nvidia in 2013 after a long career at other tech industry giants including Microsoft, Cisco and chip maker Texas Instruments. In their opinion, the void would be easily fille would be to turn to the person who has joined Huang in quarterly results calls:

However, some members of Nvidia’s board favor appointing her as interim CEO, Semafor reported, according to people familiar with the matter.

Prediction market website Polymarket showed an 83% chance that Huang would resign, or be removed by the end of the year and odds for his successor favored Buck, with Kress second, however volume on that market is small.

On one hand, Engineer Buck, joined in 2004, and has helped launch AI on Nvidia chips. He was a leader in developing the CUDA software system too. His prowess at ‌solving ‘wickedly hard’ ⁠technical problems could also prove to be crucial to guiding Nvidia's development, no matter who is CEO, according to the same outlet.

At the moment Buck manages Nvidia's AI hardware and software products as head of product for hyperscale AI. He also has a PhD from Stanford for work that led to his AI-focused software at the California chip designer.

For Colette Kress, lead analyst at trading platform eToro named Josh Gilbert came forward. He believes, “Colette Kress is the obvious choice to steady the ship. She has been CFO for 13 years and fronts every earnings call alongside him, so she’s a familiar and trusted voice for the market at a time when it badly needs one.”

But he also added, “the permanent job is a different story, though, because Nvidia’s edge comes from its technology, and the board would likely want an engineer in the chair. Someone like Ian Buck, who led the software platform that keeps developers tied to Nvidia’s chips, is the sort of internal name you’d expect to come up.”