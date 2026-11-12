Florida announces St Patrick's Day parade plans

Delray Beach, a city in Florida, U.S.A just finalized its plans for the two parades it plans annually, both the St. Patrick's Day Parade which recoginized Saint Patrik and Irish heritage, but also Pride event in 2027 in the same breath.

According to the report neither will be taking place, and its all due to a state law that was just signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. The law prohibits local governments from promoting or funding diversity initiatives,” according to a report by Reuters.

The city of Delray Beach also issued a statement to further explain their reasons, and claimed that restrictions under the law “include certain programming and activities ⁠designed or implemented with reference to ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

The city’s Mayor, Tom Carney turned to social media with a promise however, saying, that the city was “working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick's Day parade goes on as scheduled.”

What is important to mention about this bill is that it takes effect on January 1st, 2027 and has been signed by DeSantis and the law requires grant recipients to “certify” that public ⁠funds will not be used to “advance such initiatives and provides enforcement mechanisms, including penalties for officials who violate the law.”

The outlet also explained the border implications of this change. According to them, Republican state leaders and US President Donald Trump's administration have been rallying ‌against ⁠diversity, equity and inclusion practices, even going as far as to cast them as discriminatory against groups like white people and men.

Its also said, “at the federal level, Trump has signed executive orders aimed at dismantling such initiatives and has threatened to freeze funds for educational institutions over diversity programs. Civil rights ⁠advocates say diversity initiatives help address historic inequities for marginalized groups like the LGBT community, women and ethnic minorities.”