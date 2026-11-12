Jamie Dornan wraps up shooting for new 'Lord of the Rings' movie: 'We've done a good job'

'The Hunt for Gollum' is set to release in cinemas on December 17, 2027

By Zaid Bin Amir
Published November 12, 2026
Jamie Dornan wraps up shooting for new Lord of the Rings movie: Weve done a good job
Jamie Dornan wraps up shooting for new 'Lord of the Rings' movie: 'We've done a good job'

Jamie Dornan admitted that he "cried" when he was cast as Aragorn in Andy Serkis's upcoming film, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.

“I cried. I actually cried," the 44-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight. 

Jamie is taking over the role previously played by Viggo Mortensen on the big screen.

“It’s like a dream,” the star said of his casting in the new film. “It’s an absolute dream and an honor to be entering that world in any capacity, let alone playing a character of such significance and such admiration, and that we all love and love what Viggo did with that role in those three films.”

Jamie also confirmed that he wrapped up filming for The Hunt for Gollum about three weeks ago.

“It was an incredible experience, and I hope people welcome our story into that world because a lot of people care about it, and I really realize that,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actor said with a laugh.

“Yeah, hopefully we’ve done a good job of it,” added Jamie.

The Northern Ireland native recently confessed that he felt “pressure” following in Viggo's footsteps.

 “His performance is one of my all-time favorites, and I feel honored to try to recapture at least some of the energy he originally brought to the character. There’s no part of me that’s trying to outdo him,” he said during an interview with L’Officiel.

For those unaware, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 17, 2027.

Zaid Bin Amir
Zaid Bin Amir is a reporter focusing on trending topics across films, celebrity culture, and digital media, with four years of experience. He tracks viral stories, industry shifts, and online conversations, delivering timely and engaging coverage that highlights how trends evolve and shape the broader entertainment landscape.
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