Russell Brand's social media accounts disappear days after rape conviction

Russell Brand’s social media handles were deactivated just days after he was found guilty on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Screenshots of the comedian's inactive Meta accounts were posted on his X account on Wednesday, November 11.

“There never was a Russell Brand, according to @Meta,” the message shared alongside the screenshots read.

"Thank God for @elonmusk,” the statement continued, referring to the platform’s owner, Elon Musk. "Stay tuned."

A notice from Instagram stated, “We disabled your account … Your account, or activity on it, doesn’t follow our community standards.”

Furthermore, Facebook informed Russell that his account had been suspended due to a violation of Community Standards.

It is worth mentioning here that Elon previously showed his support for Russell and termed the sentence handed down to him as "unfair."

Russell landed in hot water in 2009 after a woman claimed she was raped by the comedian at his London home.

Later, three other women alleged that Russell assaulted them by touching them inappropriately.

On November 5, the Get Him to the Greek star found guilty on charges of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

Russell was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday, November 9.