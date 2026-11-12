King Charles turns radio guest for his 78th birthday

King Charles will mark his 78th birthday on Saturday with a special guest spot on Elton John’s radio show, Rocket Hour.

The pre-recorded episode is slated to premiere that day at 9 a.m. GMT on Apple Music 1. They recorded it last month at Apple’s new radio studios in London.

In the birthday special, King Charles and John will be seen talking about the power of music and the artists who have backed The King’s Trust over the past 50 years.

The episode also spotlights the artists King Charles' charity has helped. “Music has always been at the heart of The Prince’s, and now The King’s Trust,” Charles said during the conversation, per a press release.

“So when I was asked whether I would like to showcase a selection of music from among the many talented performers who have so generously supported us over the years, together with some of the newer artists The Trust has helped to launch, it was an opportunity too good to resist.”

The episode will also look back at big moments for the charity. These include the Wembley Arena Rock Galas of the 1980s, pop concerts in Hyde Park, and sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall. Raye and Skye Newman are among the artists on the playlist.

Apple and the trust have also launched Apple x King’s Trust Creative Labs. It offers workshops that give young people access to technology and creative career skills.

In the episode, he also says, “I know from presenting my Rocket Hour show, that if you champion a young artist and show you believe in them, it makes all the difference,” he said. “That’s the greatest thing you can do. Young people are our future and the King’s Trust are doing a wonderful job.”

Muse get a special mention. The band, then called Rocket Baby Dolls, received a grant from the charity to buy sound equipment. In 2018, they repaid the favour with a sold-out Royal Albert Hall concert for the charity.

The episode follows The King’s Music Room, an Apple Music program recorded at Buckingham Palace in 2025.