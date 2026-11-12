'General Hospital' star Randall England has died at 75

Randall England, the actor who played Jack Slater on General Hospital, has died at 75.

His family shared an obituary saying he died on Septemver 25, surrounded by loved ones. He was reportedly battling esophageal cancer, per Deadline.

His family remembered him as a man who “lived a life full of interesting people and stories.” They said his favorite role was being “Pappaw” to his grandchildren.

They also called him charming, loving and generous, someone people could count on. His obituary said he offered encouragement and advice freely.

England is survived by his daughter, Micaela Reed, and her husband, Sam Reed. He also leaves his sister, Linda Baker, his grandchildren, Katherine and Julian, and his mother, Catherine Burgess.

The family asks fans to donate in his memory to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network.

England started his career after completing his eduation from the University of Oklahoma. After a “fateful trip” to New York City, he started modeling. He later settled in Beverly Hills. His career in theater, film and television lasted decades.

He was best recognised for playing the villain Jack Slater on General Hospital from 1984 to 1985. He also appeared on TV in Dallas, The Young and the Restless and Baywatch, and starred in films suck as Cat City and Beverly Hills Chihuahua.

He was also in the music video for Maroon 5’s Sugar. Away from acting, he wrote, produced and recorded music as RAE.