'Godzilla' actress Kaylee Hottle’s sister to honour her legacy in unfinished movie

Jasmine Hottle will take over the role her younger sister, Kaylee, was meant to play in the upcoming film What Doesn’t Kill Us.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed the news, after which the film’s writer and producer, Adam Mingo, shared some words in her honour.

“Like Kaylee, Jasmine is deaf, and her involvement allows us to honour Kaylee’s memory while continuing the work she was going to be part of,” Mingo was quoted by People.

Kaylee, who starred in the Godzilla films, died at age 18 after a car accident in Frederick, Md., on July 21.

Mingo called Kaylee's death an “unimaginable tragedy” felt by everyone on the project. He assured in his statement that Jasmine’s casting is not “simply a casting replacement.”

“Kaylee’s passing was an unimaginable tragedy, and her loss is felt deeply by everyone involved with the project,” he added. “When we began discussing how to move forward, the possibility of Jasmine taking on her sister’s role emerged as something particularly meaningful.”

The film follows people with disabilities who learn that traits society calls limits may be strengths. It explores identity, resilience and what it means to be a hero. Every member of the ensemble cast has a disability.

The cast includes Alaqua Cox, a Deaf actress from Marvel’s Echo and Hawkeye, and Maddie Haining. Mingo said the team wants authentic representation in front of and behind the camera. He said it wants a superhero story where disability is not something to overcome.

Kaylee is best known as Jia, a young Deaf girl who bonds with King Kong. A 2017 ad for the sign language app Convo got her noticed by the producers.

She then made her film debut in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021 and returned in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in 2024, earning a Saturn Award nomination for it.