Jordyn Woods spills on her and Karl-Anthony Towns’ personally chosen engagement rings

Jordyn Woods got candid about her engagement rings with Karl-Anthony Towns.

After almost three months of their marriage, the newlywed bride spoke with People Magazine, revealing that the couple’s engagement rings were from the Sixteen Stone collection.

“They gave me selections, and I thought it would be perfect to tie the story together,” Jordayn said. “We got matching engagement rings, and this was the choice that we picked.”

Previously in 2025, after their engagement announcement, Karl shared that he collaborated with designer Bernard James to give the ring a personal touch.

“My goal was to translate Jordyn’s personality and our shared journey into a custom design,” the NBA star said.

He went on to say, “A ring that stands as a meaningful symbol of the connection we’ve created together.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the ring has an emerald-cut diamond and has a personal touch dedicated to Jordyn’s parents.

“There are both of my parents’ birthstones, as well as mine on one side of the band and his on the other and it is symbolic of our family becoming one,” the bride said at the time.

She further said that it also has “a hand-written note engraved on the inside.”

For those unaware, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns tied the knot on August 15, 2026, after almost six years of their romantic relationship.