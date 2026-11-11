Sarah Paulson makes shocking revelation about Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian earned praise from co-star Sarah Paulson.

Sarah starred alongside Kim in the legal drama All’s Fair, as Carrington Lane, while Kim played Allura Grant. However, both were lawyers.

In a new episode of Vogue’s The Run-Through podcast, the American actress revealed the gifts that the reality TV star gave her co-stars after wrapping their drama.

“Kim is a real generous person,” Sarah said. “We got Balenciaga bags season 1. ... Really good.”

She went on to recall, “We went to the store in Mexico City ... it was like a smash and grab. She was like, ‘Just whatever you want.’ And I was like, ‘Really? Whatever I want?’”

Moreover, salmon sperm facials and Nike SKIMS bags were also part of their gifts, as shared by the Emmy-winning actress.

Previously on Good Morning America, Sarah Paulson gave a sweet compliment to her “generous” co-star, saying, “Kim is the gift-giver.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the first season of All’s Fair was released in November 2025 and aired until December, while the second season recently premiered on November 4, 2026, on Hulu, and it consists of eight episodes.

Alongside Sarah and Kim Kardashian, the series featured Niecy Nash‑Betts, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor, Glenn Close, Matthew Noszka, and a few more.