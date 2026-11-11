John Cena opens up about danger of becoming too familiar after 25 years in spotlight

John Cena opens up about danger of becoming too familiar after 25 years in the spotlight

John Cena is touching upon why he is careful about becoming too familiar a face to the audience after 2 decades of a career in the entertainment industry.

The 49-year-old star, who turned an actor after quitting WWE, dished on his approach to success.

He told Yahoo! Sports' Uncrowned, "You can make yourself exclusive and show up for a limited number of dates, and it's a huge thing when you show up. That's a heck of a way to create

Cena continued, "Or you can just be that lunchpail guy, that blue-collar guy that's going to be there all the time — and that's a reliable, comfortable feeling."

"Now, that isn't built overnight, and you do risk overexposure," Cena shared.

Depite this, the retired wrestler noted that he believes work can pay off when performers remain genuine.

The actor explained, "If the work is good and it's authentic and you really care, it pays off. I can't tell you how many people come up to me and say that I'm the 'never give up' guy."

"I think I've said 'never give up' on television maybe twice," Cena recalled, noting, "The reason that they correlate me with persistence is because of reliability."

It is pertinent to mention that along with his acting projects Little Brother and Coyote vs. Acme, Cena is gearing up to make an appearance on WWE television ahead of the John Cena Classic on December 14.