Mariah Carey spills her Christmas plans: 'Ready even in summers'

Mariah Carey is all set for the upcoming festive season as the songstress admitted she feels ready for Christmas all year round.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker opened up about her excitement for Christmas that never goes away.

"I'm always spiritually ready for Christmas even in the summer," Mariah gushed.

And the excitement for the holiday season is the same as she used to have during her childhood.

"I'm obsessed with Christmas," Mariah said, noting, "It's equal to when I was growing up and I loved Christmas."

When asked about her wish for this Christmas, Mariah simply responded,

"A puppy."

During the October holidays, Mariah revealed she was craving "really good candy."

"When I was having my Halloween moment, I was having that. Pour champagne and put a little bit of chocolate inside the glass. Yeah, it's good. Tasty treat."

Mariah previously looked back at her famous Christmas song's music video, recalling how uncomfortable she felt in her Santa outfit.

She told Allure last year, "I was so freezing (in my Santa suit.)

"It was definitely not chic and effortless."

The five-time Grammy winner also spilled that she began writing the 1994 hit on a small keyboard and used her childhood Christmas memories for inspiration.