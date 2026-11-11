Democrats propose AI training permits with up to 20 years in prison

The incoming Democratic majority in Congress appears eager to put the brakes on an AI boom that had a blank check under Donald Trump’s second administration.

In addition to a slew of regulations meant to address data center electricity use and AI product liability, Democrats are looking at new rules to stop tech companies from going too far and causing harm.

In a post on social media, Arizona Democratic representative Yassamin Ansari said: “ Top of the Democratic agenda on day one needs to be a pause on advanced AI development, regulation of this out of control industry, and a ban on artificial superintelligence.”

A bill being pushed by representatives Greg Casar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez along with senator Bernie Sanders is gaining momentum.

The legislation called the Ban Superintelligence Act would create a permitting process through which a new cabinet called the Department of Artificial Intelligence would license AI labs to work on credentials and authorize advanced AI development.

The secretary’s office would have exclusive authority to establish and update the criteria for advanced AI through an adaptable and rolling threshold.

The bill will further introduce massive penalties for rogue actors who fail to abide by the department’s charter including 20-year prison sentences for the most severe violators, along with a decade-long industry disqualification for individual employees.

Whether more moderates will endorse the Ban Superintelligence Act remains to be seen, but if passed, it would no doubt have major implications for an AI industry that has so far gone unchecked by any higher authority in the United States.