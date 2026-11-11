Former FDA chief slams Trump officials over industry influence on health policies

Former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary has accused the Trump administration of prioritising industry interests over public health, alleging pressure from White House officials to approve flavoured vaping products.

Speaking to POLITICO on Tuesday, Makary said officials had focused on satisfying lobbyists rather than improving Americans' health.

“A lot of pressure from White House and HHS aides was not on medical cures or healthy food but instead on getting more vapes approved and catering to lobbyists,” Makary said.

“Americans don’t want their kids smoking strawberry banana vapes — they want a government that stands up to corruption.”

Makary, who resigned in May, said he had resisted attempts to influence FDA decisions.

His comments follow similar allegations from Calley Means, a former adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who accused senior Trump officials of obstructing health reforms involving food and pesticides.

The White House previously rejected Means' claims but did not immediately respond to Makary's latest allegations.

According to POLITICO, Makary's opposition to approving fruit-flavoured vape products contributed to tensions preceding his departure.

His tenure also faced criticism over drug approvals, abortion medication policies and internal management.

The FDA underwent significant staffing reductions in early 2025 under Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.