NYPD chief Jessica Tisch accepts Theodor Herzl Award from anti-Mamdani MAGA donor

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch has accepted an award from billionaire Ronald Lauder, a prominent critic of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, highlighting political differences between the two officials over Israel.

According to POLITICO, Tisch received the Theodor Herzl Award at a World Jewish Congress gala in Manhattan on Monday.

“As a proud Jew and someone who believes deeply in Am Israel Chai, receiving the Theodor Herzl Award is a profound honor and one that carries special weight for me,” Tisch said.

Lauder, a major Republican donor and World Jewish Congress president, contributed alongside relatives more than $2 million towards efforts opposing Mamdani's 2025 mayoral campaign.

The award recognises individuals who promote Jewish safety and international support for Israel.

Tisch has previously described herself as a “proud Zionist”, while Mamdani has strongly criticised Israel's military actions in Gaza and advocated for Palestinian rights.

Despite their differences, Mamdani retained Tisch as police commissioner after taking office.

However, some of his progressive supporters have called for her removal over disagreements about policing reforms.

Lauder has accused Mamdani of promoting antisemitism, allegations the mayor denies.