Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson talk about late Hayden Panettiere

Kate and Oliver Hudson remembered their late costar, Hayden Panettiere.

The Hudson siblings have worked with the late actress in different projects, with Kate starring alongside her in Raising Helen in 2004, while in the TV series Nashville, in which he portrayed Hayden’s romantic partner, Jeff Fordham.

Now, in a recent episode of the Sibling Revelry podcast, the duo recalled what it was like working alongside Hayden.

“I haven’t even talked about it … it’s just crazy,” Oliver said.

“She was amazing. So much fun. We had the best time … on that show....It’s just so f–-ked. Katie knew her very well, too,” he added.

While Kate said, “She was incredible,” “fierce,” and “strong-willed.”

“No one remembered lines like her,” Oliver chimed. “She would come into the trailer and …she wouldn’t even know her lines, come into the makeup trailer, have, like, huge chunks of dialogue, pick up her sides, read it once or twice, throw it down, boom, she’s in. And I was like, so jealous.”

“And I was like, ‘How the f--- do you do that?’ And she goes, ‘I have a photographic memory.’ I’m like, oh my god,” he added further.

It is pertinent to mention here that hayden pannetiere died on August 16, 2026, at the age of 36 at her residence in Greenville, South Carolina, USA.