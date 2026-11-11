Italy, Scotland and Ireland hit by mass school bomb threats as authorities investigate

Thousands of schools across Italy received bomb threats on Wednesday, triggering widespread evacuations as similar hoax warnings reached schools in the UK and Ireland.

According to Reuters, approximately 6,300 Italian schools received threatening emails, forcing closures and prompting parents to collect their children.

Authorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland also reported receiving similar threats from abroad, but classified them as hoaxes and allowed classes to continue.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the alerts posed no danger and confirmed that police were monitoring the situation.

The threatening emails also reportedly included a warning targeting Meloni.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto described the incidents as an attempt “to spread fear and ​create anxiety”.

The alerts follow a series of suspected cyberattacks and threats targeting European supermarkets, broadcasters and other public services.

Some European officials have raised suspicions about possible Russian involvement in wider disruption campaigns, although responsibility for the school threats remains unconfirmed.

Russia has denied accusations of involvement in such activities.

Italian school officials warned that even false threats could cause significant distress among children, families and teachers.