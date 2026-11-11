King Charles marks Armistice Day with tribute to fallen soldiers

The royal family marked Armistice Day on Wednesday by paying tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in conflict.

"On Armistice Day, we remember the service and sacrifice of all those who have lost their lives in conflict, the royal family said on social media.

The royal family used their social media to share an extract from the famous First World War poem "In Flanders Fields" by Canadian military physician John McCrae.

Meanwhile, the royal family said the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended a Service of Remembrance at the Armed Forces Memorial in the Royal British Legion National Remembrance Gardens, honouring the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community on Armistice Day.

Armistice Day is followed by Remembrance Sunday on Nov. 13 when Britain's royal family and senior politicians pay their respects at the Cenotaph memorial in central London.

King Charles and Prime Minister Andy Burnham led Britain in remembering the country's war dead on Sunday (November 8).

At the annual ceremony at the war memorial on Whitehall in central London, Charles, Prince William, Burnham and other politicians held a two-minute silence and laid wreaths to honour those killed in war.

Kate, Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla watched from the balcony of a government building.

The ceremony is held on the second Sunday in November to mark the end of World War One, and pays tribute to those who lost their lives in both World Wars and later conflicts.