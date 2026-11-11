Belgium's new immigration rules raise fears of US-style deportation raids

Belgium's new immigration rules raise fears of ICE-style deportation raids

Belgium has approved a controversial immigration law allowing police to forcibly enter homes to detain undocumented migrants, prompting comparisons with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

According to The Guardian, the legislation was approved by MPs last Friday and is expected to take effect next spring.

Under the new rules, immigration officials can request judicial authorisation to enter properties housing people who have been ordered to leave Belgium.

Police would be permitted to enter homes without residents' consent between 5:00 AM and 9:00 PM, including properties where migrants are staying with friends or relatives.

The government says the measures target people whose asylum applications have been rejected, who have ignored deportation orders and who are considered public security threats.

However, human rights organisations argue the law threatens privacy and could frighten vulnerable families.

“It’s a law of fear. It really disseminates fear,” said Carine Thibaut of Amnesty International Belgium, according to The Guardian.

Rights groups have compared the measures with immigration enforcement under US President Donald Trump.