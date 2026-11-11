Russia proposes possible non-aggression pacts with NATO countries in security talks

Russia has raised the possibility of signing mutual non-aggression agreements with individual NATO countries as part of future security arrangements.

According to Reuters, senior Russian diplomat Alexey Drobinin outlined three possible approaches during a security conference in Moscow.

The first proposal involved collective defence alliances or bilateral mutual assistance agreements, similar to Russia's existing arrangements with Belarus and North Korea.

The second option would involve political agreements under which countries promise not to support each other's adversaries in the event of aggression.

Drobinin cited Russia's agreement with Iran as an example of this approach.

The third proposal involved bilateral mutual non-aggression pacts, potentially including individual members of the NATO military alliance.

“For example, agreements of this kind could be reached, among other things, with individual ⁠Nato member states, which would then receive, for instance, additional ​individual security guarantees ​from the Russian Federation,” Drobinin told the conference.

His remarks suggested Moscow could offer security commitments directly to NATO members through separate agreements rather than a broader arrangement with the alliance.