Common antidepressant comes out on top in major study for depression relapse

One drug has come out top in a large analysis of how effective antidepressants are at keeping patients free of symptoms of depression.

Escitalopram performed best at preventing patients from relapsing in a study involving nearly 10,000 people prescribed different medications for up to a year.

Two other pills, agomelatine and duloxetine, came next, while prozac (also known as fluoxetine) ranked just below them.

Experts stress the findings don't mean that everyone with severe depression should switch to escitalopram, or that other antidepressants aren't any good, because all the drugs can work and each has its pros and cons.

Depression is common, affecting around one in six people in the UK. With the right treatment and support, people can make a good recovery although for some their depression can return.

To prevent relapse, doctors already recommend people stay on antidepressants for at least six months after depression ends, and then taper off gradually.

The new analysis, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, looked at previous studies comparing the effectiveness of more than a dozen common antidepressants in total.

Many medical guidelines recommend SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor) antidepressants, like escitalopram, sertraline and fluoxetine or Prozac, as the first drug of choice for treatment of depression.

These drugs increase seratonin, which is linked to mood. According to the new analysis, compared to Prozac (fluoxetine): people on escitalopram were more likely to see their symptoms improve and stay that way, and less likely to stop taking their medication.

One of the researchers, Prof Eric Ruhé at Radboud University in The Netherlands, said the choice of medication can vary for each individual.

"Nevertheless, our study can help inform the decisions that prescribers and patients make together: if you start an antidepressant, choose one that not only helps you to get well, but also keeps you well."

Dr Sameer Jauhar, an expert at Imperial College London, said while the research provided useful information, "it cannot tell us which antidepressant will work best for an individual patient."

"I would not interpret these findings as a reason for someone who is responding well to their current antidepressant to change treatment," he added.

Like all medicines, escitalopram can cause side effects, including sleep problems, constipation and weight gain, although not everyone experiences them.

The NHS says if escitalopram or a similar SSRI is ineffective or not suitable, doctors may suggest a different type of antidepressant, such as an SNRI.

Older tricyclic antidepressants, such as amitriptyline, are now less commonly prescribed.