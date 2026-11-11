How to manage side effects of high cholesterol medicine: Here's pharmacist-approved 3-step guide

Atorvastatin is a widely taken medication used to treat high cholesterol and prevent heart attacks and strokes.

Widely known by its brand name Lipitor, more than 5 million people were taking it in 2024, up from 4.2 million the previous year.

The NHS says that, “like all medicines, atorvastatin can cause side effects, although not everyone gets them.”

This message was echoed by pharmacist Raj Patel who is known as Pharmacist Health Raj on social media.

He explained that some side-effects can be severe, and you need to “report it, review it, then decide what happens with your healthcare professional” if you suffer from them.

However, he added that people need to “keep them in perspective” and, just because you have a medical issue, it does not mean it was caused by atorvastatin.

“If you've read the atorvastatin leaflet inside and suddenly worried about all the side-effects listed, for more than 35 years in the pharmacy game, here's how I would take those risks and put them into perspective,” Raj explained.

"Most people taking atorvastatin tolerate it well, but side-effects can still happen. Some people report things like headache, nausea, indigestion, diarrhoea, or muscle and joint pain,” he added.

Raj further mentioned, "Here's the important part - a symptom appearing while taking atorvastatin doesn't automatically prove that the statin caused it. Timing matters, other medicines matter, and other health problems can matter too. If a new symptom is persistent, troublesome, or started after beginning atorvastatin or increasing the dose, speak to your pharmacist or prescriber.

"Here are some symptoms you should take more seriously: Unexplained muscle pain, tenderness, or weakness - particularly if severe or your urine is darker. This needs prompt medical attention. Yellowing of your skin or eyes can be a sign of a severe liver problem. This needs urgent assessment too,” he warned his viewers.

Atorvastatin belongs to a group of medications known as statins, which are prescribed to help regulate cholesterol and lipids (fats) in the blood.

Cholesterol is a fatty substance found in the blood, produced by the liver, used to make hormones, help build new tissue, and has a role in the production of bile. The amount of cholesterol found in the blood can also be affected by the food we eat and various lifestyle factors.

There are two types of cholesterol: Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol which is also known as “bad” cholesterol and High Density Lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol which is also known as “good” cholesterol.

HDL cholesterol keeps the heart and circulation healthy, and carries LDL back to the liver to be broken down. LDL cholesterol can cause hardening of the arteries which can eventually lead to more serious health conditions if left untreated. Atorvastatin helps to decrease LDL cholesterol levels, and increase HDL cholesterol.