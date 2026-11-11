Kylie Jenner lands in hot water with fourth lawsuit from ex employee in less than year

It seems like Kylie Jenner has a troubling relationship with her household employees, as another ex-staff member filed a lawsuit against the reality TV star, marking her fourth legal case in just seven months.

The ex housekeeper, named Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya, has accused Kylie and her staff of workplace mistreatment, alleging that she was bitten by a dog, exposed to pepper spray and locked inside a closet for more than an hour.

According to the lawsuit that Amaya filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 5, she accused Kylie, her companies and staff members of retaliation, disability discrimination, labour violations and wrongful termination, via Page Six.

Amaya mentioned that her tenure working with Kylie Cosmetics’ founder back in March 2025, and her wage was set to $40 per hour, paid in cash.

She claimed that despite working six days a week, she was denied overtime pay and travel expenses.

Amaya also alleged that she was fired on February 6 after questioning why another housekeeper received mileage payments.

Her lawyer, Della Shaker, said:

“This case raises a larger question: how many domestic workers are afraid to report unlawful treatment because they believe their employers are too powerful to challenge?”

However, Kylie's representative, Michael Rhodes, denied the claims, saying the lawyer was using publicity to seek an “unwarranted payday.”

Back in June, Kylie's another former employee sued her for an alleged unhealthy workload that led to her miscarriage as per Los Angeles Times.

In May, another of Kylie Jenner's former employees, Juana Delgado Soto, alleged in court documents that she experienced racial harassment, racial discrimination and more during her time working for Jenner. In April, another ex-staff member, Angelica Vasquez, filed a suit against the Kylie Cosmetics founder for alleged harassment and discrimination.