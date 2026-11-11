WhatsApp's new Android navigation bar can show up to 5 tabs

WhatsApp's Android app is getting a bottom bar that gets out of your way. The redesigned navigation bar is reaching some beta testers, and it shrinks into a compact pill as you scroll.

The update replaces the static bar with a floating design that adapts to scrolling, and WhatsApp is removing the text labels so the bar takes up less space. Because the bar no longer touches the screen edges, it sits apart from the main interface.

There is now a circular highlight around the icon of the selected tab that replaces the pill-shaped highlight that was there before. This bar is present in all tabs, even in Chats, Updates, Contacts and Calls, so for some people, it may show five tabs altogether.

Scroll down the list of chats and you will notice that the bar becomes smaller, becoming like a floating pill that still has icons present inside. The purpose behind the change is to make space for chats, updates, contacts and calls.

There is also a progressive blur below the bar now, which allows it to blend with the content rather than being terminated with a straight cut-off.

The chosen tab will use the accent colour of the application, which is green by default. According to WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp Plus users will be able to choose their own accent colour.

WABetaInfo detected the floating bar during the development stage of WhatsApp in late September. It was followed by the label-less version of the feature in early October. Tab arrangements vary among the accounts, as WhatsApp tests multiple arrangements.

The redesign is rolling out gradually through the Google Play beta channel, so not every tester will see it straight away. WhatsApp hasn't said when it will reach everyone.