US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent relocated to military base amid security threats

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his Washington, D.C., residence to a secure military base following advanced security threats linked to Iran, according to media reports.

Security concerns intensified after intelligence reports indicated that Iran had escalated efforts to target current and former U.S. officials.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent relocated to military base amid security threats

The Geolocation Factor:

A senior Trump administration intelligence official warned in a memo seen by Reuters late last month that Iranian plots against U.S. personnel and American citizens had reached an advanced stage.

The New York Times first reported Bessent's relocation.

The Triggering Incident:

Concerns about his safety reportedly increased after The Wall Street Journal published an aerial photograph of his recently purchased $12.5 million mansion in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood. The image enabled the property to be geolocated, raising concerns about potential security risks.

A source familiar with the matter said Bessent was moved to a military base for his protection, adding that the news media had an "obligation to act responsibly amid growing threats against public officials."

Broader Administration Trend:

Bessent is the latest senior Trump administration official to relocate from a private residence to a military installation or protected accommodation amid heightened security concerns.

Other officials who have reportedly made similar moves include White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bessent has spearheaded the administration's economic pressure campaign against Iran, known as Operation Economic Outcast, since August.

The initiative aims to weaken Tehran's economy and pressure it to end attacks on shipping and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway that has been largely closed since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

The campaign, which coincides with a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, includes sweeping sanctions targeting Middle Eastern bank branches and other financial services firms facilitating transactions with Iran

The Treasury's Response:

A Treasury Department spokesperson said Bessent would not be deterred by threats from Tehran and remained committed to implementing Operation Economic Outcast and maintaining the blockade, which the spokesperson said were contributing to Iran's economic collapse.

Iran has previously denied plotting attacks against officials or individuals on U.S. soil.

The New York Times also reported that U.S. officials consider Iran's ability to carry out large-scale attacks in the United States and other overseas territories limited.