Kate Middleton falls into another Sussex vs Windsor battle royale

Sources warn there might be a second instalment of the Sussex vs Windsor battle, and all because of both couple’s plans to celebrate Christmas their own way.

For those unversed with what this is in reference to, its her annual ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Where the ‘threat’ comes in is that Prince Harry and Meghan are also thinking of doing “something involving causes close to their hearts in the run-up to Christmas, but they’re holding off announcing anything until Kate confirms when her concert is taking place”.

But “this makes Kate suspicious” and rumour has it, “she doesn’t want to confirm her date and then find the Sussexes suddenly appearing at another high-profile event and attracting all the headlines.”

The source didn’t conclude there either. Instead, they admitted, “Kate absolutely loves Christmas and this concert means the world to her.” But “she’s heard that Harry and Meghan are looking to do some festive events with their charities, potentially around the same time – and she’s made it clear she’s not happy. She feels this is her moment and doesn’t want it turning into another competition between the two couples.”