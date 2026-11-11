UN chief issues warning about raging climate crisis at COP31 summit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres just took centre stage at the COP31 summit in Turkey, alongside world leaders this Wednesday and his warning comes as a ticking timebomb.

In his exact words the world is heading on ‘a path to destruction’ because of the lack of substantial response being offered to the issue of climate change.

His exact words, according to Reuters are, “Governments must fight harder ‌to preserve the planet for future generations.” Moreover, it was this very opener that set the tone for two days of rapid-fire speeches by world leaders at the UN conference on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

the issue was also brought up when he pointed out the rising emissions, as well as global temperature changes -- But even more than that, the worsening climate-driven disasters.

Guterres said, “the brutal truth is that the climate crisis is outrunning us. This is the path to mutually assured destruction. But science is not telling us to surrender. It is telling us to fight harder.”

As for what the goal was, former French Prime Minister Laurent Fabius explained it just a day before, on Tuesday.

As the presiding body over the 2015 Paris climate conference, and the lead on the advisory council of former COP presidents, he said to the same outlet, “it is an opportunity for leaders to make some announcements, and more this time, to explain how they will implement, because the key word in Antalya is implementation.”